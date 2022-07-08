Skip to main content
ESPN Analyst: Clippers Championship Favorites Over Warriors

Can the LA Clippers dethrone the Golden State Warriors?

A fully-healthy Clippers team projects to do damage in the Western Conference next season. While the team has yet to reach the NBA Finals, the necessary pieces seem to finally be in place. While a Clippers-Warriors Western Conference Finals is a relatively safe pre-season prediction, health granted on both sides, one ESPN analyst took it a step further, placing the Clippers ahead of Golden State on his list of championship favorites.

In an ESPN television segment, Kendrick Perkins said, "[The Clippers] are my favorite to win it all... A healthy Clippers team is the team that's gonna be my favorite to win it all. You think about Kawhi Leonard, when healthy he's a top-5 player in the NBA. Paul George, we know what he's capable of doing... Reggie 'Hot Sauce' Jackson. Most importantly, they have wings, versatile wings, 3-and-D guys. When you think about them re-signing Nicolas Batum, a guy that can defend multiple positions, stretching the floor. [Robert] Covington, a guy that can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor."

Perkins continued by praising the team's roster, and highlighting Ty Lue as one of the game's best coaches. While he admitted that health is a concern, Perkins made the bold claim that a healthy Clippers team should be the favorites, even over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

"No disrespect to the Golden State Warriors," Perkins said. "I understand ya'll won it. But the Clippers healthy, they're my favorite, and my pick to win it all."

