Exclusive: Lakers Legend Believes Clippers Have Chance of Going to NBA Finals

Derek Fisher has high hopes for the LA Clippers

There's a lot of hype around a healthy Clippers team this season, and rightfully so. So much so, that even former Lakers players are starting to buy into it.

AllClippers had the chance to speak to Derek Fisher at the 9th Annual Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic, where he touched upon the Clippers' chances at reaching the NBA Finals. 

"A healthy Clippers is going to be as difficult to beat as anyone in the league," Derek Fisher said to AllClippers.

Even though Fisher has some admitted bias towards the Lakers, he routinely cheers for Clippers head coach Ty Lue and always wishes him nothing but success.

"Any team Tyronn Lue is coaching, I want them to win as many games as possible," Fisher said. "He's one of my all-time favorite people and I think he does his job very well."

If the Clippers were to ever win an NBA Championship, Laker fans definitely wouldn't take kindly to it - a fact that Derek Fisher also believes.

"I don't know if LA is prepared for the Clippers to come out of the West before the Lakers do, but it's legitimately possible based on the way the teams are currently constructed, and we're just gonna have to see how the season plays out," Fisher said. 

The time to win is now for the LA Clippers. They've done every step necessary to becoming a premier NBA franchise, with winning a championship being the final step.

