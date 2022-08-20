Skip to main content
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players

Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players

This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
NBA coach Rico Hines continues to assemble an incredible collection of talent for his famous summer runs. Stars from across the league have been working out with Hines all summer long, and former LA Clippers guard Lou Williams was one of the recent sightings.

The current free agent has expressed a desire to continue his playing career; however, he admits the fit has to make sense. In a video posted to YouTube, Williams could be seen working out with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, and Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney:

At his peak, Lou Williams was a borderline All-Star with the LA Clippers, helping reshape the franchise into the contender that they are now. While he has slowed down since his time with the Clippers, Williams can still serve as a positive veteran presence on any team who chooses to pick him up.

Williams has been open and honest about the future of his career, admitting that while he hopes to keep playing, he is also at peace with the possibility of retirement. If the veteran guard gets signed, he would certainly be a positive locker room voice, even if he was not used much on the court. Several teams could use a presence like that, and it seems as if Williams is keeping himself in shape in case the right opportunity presents itself.

