Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game Performance

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game Performance

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed love to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Jason Miller | Credit: Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed love to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

From one All-Star Game MVP to another, Giannis Antetokounmpo was in awe of Steph Curry's dominance during Sunday's All-Star Game. Teammates for the night, Giannis and Steph helped lead Team LeBron to a victory over Team Durant, with the two combining for 80 of their team's 163 points. After the game, Giannis shared a Tweet that expressed his amazement over Steph Curry's historic performance.

Giannis was dominant himself, racking up 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 71.4% shooting. If it weren't for Steph Curry's historic showing, Giannis would have likely took home another All-Star Game MVP award for himself. His style of play is always perfect for a game like this, where competitive high-flyers often thrive. As teammates for the night, Steph and Giannis gave the fans a show.

Players around the league, both active and retired, shared their appreciation for Steph Curry throughout the course of his historic performance. Scoring 50 points while knocking down an All-Star Game record 16 threes, Curry had the entire NBA world buzzing. His flurry came after the Cleveland fans booed him during pregame introductions, giving Steph additional motivation to go out and put on a show.

After the game, Curry reiterated that he feeds off that type of energy from an opposing crowd, citing the history he has in the city of Cleveland. At the end of the night, Curry was once again able to hoist a trophy at mid-court in Cleveland.

