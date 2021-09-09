Harry Giles Reacts to Joining the Clippers

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the LA Clippers were signing former first-round pick Harry Giles to a non-guaranteed contract. The signing filled what many deemed to be the final vacancy on the Clippers' roster, which was an insurance big-man.

Because the deal is non-guaranteed, it gives the Clippers the opportunity to see Giles in action without committing to him for the full season. While Giles was probably the best remaining big-man on the market, the Clippers signing him to a non-guaranteed deal would allow them to replace his roster spot should another player become available during the season.

Giles, who has struggled to stay healthy during his 3-year NBA career, is seemingly very excited for his new opportunity with the Clippers. Shortly after it was announced that the Clippers would be signing him, Giles sent out this tweet:

If Giles makes the Clippers' roster, he will join Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Amir Coffey, Justise Winslow, Brandon Boston, Jay Scrubb, Keon Johnson and Jason Preston as the 10th player 25-years old or younger in the Clippers organization. With Kawhi Leonard likely out for the majority of next season, the Clippers have rounded out their roster with a plethora of youth that can eat minutes during what is expected to be a difficult schedule.

Giles will likely begin the season as an insurance option behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka. With both Zu and Serge coming off of injuries that cut their season short, having a reliable third big-man is something the Clippers will almost certainly need. Whether it be due to injuries or foul trouble, Giles will likely have his number called several times next season. If his Tweet is any indication, Giles is ready for the opportunity.

