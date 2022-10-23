Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall PLAYING vs. Phoenix Suns

After resting Kawhi Leonard and John Wall against the Sacramento Kings on the first half of a back-to-back, the LA Clippers will once again have their full roster available for Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. It has taken a while, but the 2021 Western Conference Finals rematch will finally happen with Kawhi Leonard playing. While he will likely come off the bench and be on minutes restriction, this is an exciting development.

The Suns have been near the top of the Western Conference standings each of the last two seasons, but choked two separate 2-0 leads in both years. With their window shrinking due to Chris Paul's age, the team feels an increased sense of urgency to make a serious run happen this year. With teams like the Clippers getting reinforcements, there are some real challengers.

While games in late October usually have little significance when evaluating how a potential playoff series would go, there should still be a rivalry element to this game, considering their recent history. Devin Booker and Paul George have had some verbal back-and-forth chatter on the court in recent matchups, which adds a competitive element to an already good matchup.

Looking specifically at the Clippers, they are starting a season with a clean injury report for the first time in a long time. It is not without restrictions to players like Leonard and Wall, but it gives them a good chance to go at a Suns team that got to play them very shorthanded in the 2021 playoffs.

