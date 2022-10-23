Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall PLAYING vs. Phoenix Suns

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall PLAYING vs. Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers have no injuries to report vs. the Suns
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After resting Kawhi Leonard and John Wall against the Sacramento Kings on the first half of a back-to-back, the LA Clippers will once again have their full roster available for Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. It has taken a while, but the 2021 Western Conference Finals rematch will finally happen with Kawhi Leonard playing. While he will likely come off the bench and be on minutes restriction, this is an exciting development.

The Suns have been near the top of the Western Conference standings each of the last two seasons, but choked two separate 2-0 leads in both years. With their window shrinking due to Chris Paul's age, the team feels an increased sense of urgency to make a serious run happen this year. With teams like the Clippers getting reinforcements, there are some real challengers.

While games in late October usually have little significance when evaluating how a potential playoff series would go, there should still be a rivalry element to this game, considering their recent history. Devin Booker and Paul George have had some verbal back-and-forth chatter on the court in recent matchups, which adds a competitive element to an already good matchup. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Looking specifically at the Clippers, they are starting a season with a clean injury report for the first time in a long time. It is not without restrictions to players like Leonard and Wall, but it gives them a good chance to go at a Suns team that got to play them very shorthanded in the 2021 playoffs.

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

USATSI_18034056_168390270_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Against LA Clippers Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19284112
News

Paul George Reacts to 40-Point Explosion vs. Kings

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268699
News

Patrick Beverley Jokes That Paul George Should've Been Ejected on Opening Night

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19208887
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19267598
News

Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook Following Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268440_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Coming Off the Bench Against Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19182965_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles

By Joey Linn