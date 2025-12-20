Clippers Get Positive James Harden Injury News Ahead of Lakers Clash

James Harden has been dealing with a calf injury over the last week that had him limited against the Memphis Grizzlies before having to sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Many feared that an extended absence may be coming for Harden, considering how calf injuries have been ailing key players around the league, and the Clippers didn't reveal a timeline for his return.

It turns out, however, that the Clippers are getting Harden back for their Saturday night clash against the Lakers. Joey Linn of Clippers on SI revealed that Harden will be suiting up.

Clippers' James Harden Will Play vs. Lakers on Saturday

This is a very positive development for the Clippers, who are not only reeling after five straight losses but also are in the middle of a difficult schedule. After the Lakers, games against the Rockets, Blazers, and the Pistons are coming up, which could push the Clippers to the bottom of the Western Conference. LA is currently only half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans with a 6-21 record.

Without Harden, the Clippers are completely drawing dead. They had a miserable 101.0 offensive rating on Thursday against OKC. For the season, the Clippers score 103.1 points per 100 possessions without Harden on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. This would rank last in the league in offensive rating by a mile.

Despite efforts to build a deep team in the offseason, the Clippers are a very top-heavy team. They struggle to stay competitive when any one of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac misses time. It's not like they have been setting the league on fire when that trio has been available, but they are completely hopeless without them.

Harden's return will give the Clippers a boost against the 19-7 Lakers, who will be without Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton. The Lakers handled the Clippers easily in their previous matchup on their way to a 135-118 victory this season, so this will be a revenge opportunity for Harden & Co.

The Clippers shouldn't need the extra motivation to turn their season around, but nothing has been working for Ty Lue's group so far. Another deflating loss to the Lakers, especially while they are short-handed, will only increase the pressure on Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank to make significant in-season changes. Whether they would succumb to that pressure, however, remains to be seen.

