Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for all but two games to start the season, as his surgically repaired knee has been giving him trouble. The team is still listing his absence as injury management, but this clearly extends beyond what the team initially planned. While recent reports indicate it's not a major setback for Leonard, it is some level of a setback, as playing in just two of his team's first ten games was certainly not the plan.

The Clippers will also be without Luke Kennard in this game, as he exited their last contest with chest discomfort. While the team will be going up against a Utah Jazz roster that does not possess the star power they once did, it is also a Jazz team that is playing with a lot of confidence.

Without Leonard and Kennard, the Clippers will have their hands full with a pesky Jazz team who just knocked off the Lakers. The Clippers have won three-straight games, and will look to make it a fourth on Sunday.

Paul George has been stepping up in the absence of Leonard, and will likely need to do so again vs. Utah. His play has been the primary reason why the Clippers have won three-straight, and he will look to stay hot as the team heads back home to begin a stretch of games in LA.

