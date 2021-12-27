Injury Report: Kevin Durant Out vs. Clippers

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant remains out against the LA Clippers on Monday

    The Brooklyn Nets have been without Kevin Durant since December 18th when he got placed in the league's health and safety protocols. While there was some hope that Durant could be available for Monday's game against the LA Clippers, the Nets announced that both he and LaMarcus Aldridge will remain out for that game.

    The Nets have had multiple games cancelled due to so many of their players being out in the league's protocols, so Durant has only missed two games despite being in protocols for weeks now. The Nets were able to pick up a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas without Durant, and will hope to do the same against the Clippers.

    Steve Nash was asked about Durant's status for Monday's game against the Clippers on Christmas, and said it's too early to tell. Nash added that Durant is "bored out of his mind" in the league's protocols, and of course wants to play as soon as possible. This was of course before this latest report that Durant would once again be out against LA.

    Numerous NBA teams have been decimated by Covid-19, with players entering the league's health and safety protocols every day. Few teams have been hit harder than the Brooklyn Nets, as they have played several games without both Kevin Durant and James Harden in recent weeks. Kyrie Irving has of course missed the entire season due to his vaccination status, and shortly after the team announced his return, he too entered the league's health and safety protocols. Harden returned against the Los Angeles Lakers, and had a big game, so the Nets will at least have his star power against the Clippers.

