Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now 2-0 against the Los Angeles Laker this season, with both wins being decisive blowouts. This last win, which came on Friday night, came without Anthony Edwards. Behind Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota had several players come up big, including Patrick Beverley.

With Beverley did not shoot the ball well, he had 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. His energy and defensive tenacity were infectious throughout the game, but it was one play in particular that embodied all of that. Towards the end of the first half, Beverley backed down Rajon Rondo in the paint, finished over him, and then received a technical foul for taunting. Beverley made the "too small" gesture, and screamed "Baby!" in Rondo's face.

The trolling from Beverley did not stop there, because after the game, he continued the antics on Twitter. Sharing this "rock the baby" gif, with the caption "Our mood last night," Pat Bev took a clear shot at Rondo and the Lakers:

For his career, Patrick Beverley is now 17-6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, with a +216 total plus/minus in those games. After the game, Jaylen Nowell said that Patrick Beverley challenged the Timberwolves' bench during the game, and it woke them all up. Many Minnesota Timberwolves players have credited Beverley with changing their culture and mentality, which is something he did with the LA Clippers as well.

