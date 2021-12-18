Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win
    Publish date:

    Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley trolled the Los Angeles Lakers on Twitter after defeating them
    Author:

    Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley trolled the Los Angeles Lakers on Twitter after defeating them

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are now 2-0 against the Los Angeles Laker this season, with both wins being decisive blowouts. This last win, which came on Friday night, came without Anthony Edwards. Behind Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota had several players come up big, including Patrick Beverley.

    With Beverley did not shoot the ball well, he had 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. His energy and defensive tenacity were infectious throughout the game, but it was one play in particular that embodied all of that. Towards the end of the first half, Beverley backed down Rajon Rondo in the paint, finished over him, and then received a technical foul for taunting. Beverley made the "too small" gesture, and screamed "Baby!" in Rondo's face.

    The trolling from Beverley did not stop there, because after the game, he continued the antics on Twitter. Sharing this "rock the baby" gif, with the caption "Our mood last night," Pat Bev took a clear shot at Rondo and the Lakers:

    Read More

    For his career, Patrick Beverley is now 17-6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, with a +216 total plus/minus in those games. After the game, Jaylen Nowell said that Patrick Beverley challenged the Timberwolves' bench during the game, and it woke them all up. Many Minnesota Timberwolves players have credited Beverley with changing their culture and mentality, which is something he did with the LA Clippers as well.

    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    fed6c-16398186912612-1920
    News

    Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win

    1 minute ago
    lnvskgdhh0nk2fjndquv
    News

    Steve Nash Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17324683_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever

    8 hours ago
    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    9 hours ago
    063_1350766731
    News

    Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder

    Dec 17, 2021
    kevin-durant-blake-griffin-patty-mills-nets-vs-76ers-1639712552.webp
    News

    Kevin Durant Reacts to Blake Griffin's Clutch Shot: 'That's What We Need From Him'

    Dec 16, 2021
    10601289
    News

    NBA Players React to Lakers Signing Isaiah Thomas

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17366064_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Rudy Gobert Protects Jazz Players That Can't Defend

    Dec 16, 2021