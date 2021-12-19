Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation.

Warriors reporter Mark Haynes reported that Steph Curry said, "We're not invincible. The odds are likely that you'll be affected at some point...It's just a matter of making the right decisions, having the right protocols in response to when it happens, and making sure we're healthy."

The Warriors are one of the many teams that currently has a starter in the league's health and safety protocols, with Jordan Poole recently entering that list. It has been a difficult time for the NBA, a league that seems intent on doing everything in their power to avoid another shutdown like the one that happened in 2020.

With the majority of the league vaccinated, reports indicate that most COVID-positive players have been asymptomatic. While encouraging, a lack of symptoms does not allow a player to participate in games. Two negative tests must be returned before a player can clear protocols. Recent instances of players testing out of protocols include Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

As Steph Curry said, players must continue making wise decisions in order to ensure their safety and health.

