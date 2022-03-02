Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kevin Durant Playing, Ben Simmons Out vs. Miami Heat

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Playing, Ben Simmons Out vs. Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for game against Miami

Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for game against Miami

After 20 games without their superstar forward, the Brooklyn Nets are finally getting Kevin Durant back. The team announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, and for the first time since mid-January, Kevin Durant was not on it. Ben Simmons, however, remains out.

Getting Kevin Durant back is the answer to nearly every single one of Brooklyn's problems. The team has struggled mightily in his absence, falling all the way down to the 8th-seed. The slide from Brooklyn may have sealed their fate as a play-in team, even with the return of Durant on the way. Brooklyn currently trails the 6-seed Celtics by 4.5 games, and while that is not impossible ground to make up, they will need a red hot Boston team to slow down significantly.

While Durant is expected to return on Thursday, Ben Simmons may still be far away from a return. Reports indicate that his return may not be as imminent as Brooklyn had hoped, with a multitude of roadblocks standing in the way of his Nets debut. With Kyrie Irving still ineligible for home games, Durant is expected to be the only available Nets star for the majority of Brooklyn's remaining schedule.

Read More

While less than ideal, if the Nets could choose one of their three stars to have available, it would be Kevin Durant. He has won games with depleted versions of Brooklyn's roster, and will likely be up for the challenge of doing it once again. If all goes as planned, that process will begin Thursday night against the Miami Heat.

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Struggles

Steph Curry Opens up About Parents' Divorce

am4mjcsvjx8bzkrbbn6c
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Playing, Ben Simmons Out vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
1 minute ago
1238862894.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors Struggles

By Joey Linn
15 hours ago
USATSI_17767100_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Donates $425 Million to University of Oregon

By Farbod Esnaashari
15 hours ago
MB2XFSGU7BDNPNPYIGRASW67JY
News

Robert Covington Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

By Joey Linn
16 hours ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) pumps his fist after the Warriors made a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson to Join Golden State Warriors in Dallas

By C.J. Peterson
16 hours ago
timberwolves-patrick-beverley-shades-jazz-c-rudy
News

Patrick Beverley Wants Defensive Player of The Year Recognition

By Joey Linn
16 hours ago
1233535543
News

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

By Joey Linn
17 hours ago
USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Out Against Toronto Raptors

By Farbod Esnaashari
Mar 1, 2022