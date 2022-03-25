Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off in a nationally televised showdown on Friday night, but the star-power will be one sided. While the 76ers will be without only their G-League/Two-Way players, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, and maybe even Robert Covington.

The absences of Leonard, George, and Powell are expected, as the team's three best players are each working their way back from extensive injuries; however, Robert Covington being listed as questionable is a new development. The versatile forward suffered a right hand sprain in the team's last game, and his status is questionable for Friday.

The Clippers are currently on a four-game losing streak, as the team has struggled to find wins amidst a more difficult strength of schedule to close the season. While they will likely finish 8th regardless of how they close the season, a few more wins would eliminate any late-season push that the Lakers or Pelicans may have for that 8th spot.

This will be a tough game for the Clippers, as the 76ers will have their superstar duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid; however, the team has proven an ability all year long to compete shorthanded. Looking to snap a four-game losing streak, they will need to do exactly that against Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Paul George Participates in Practice

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback