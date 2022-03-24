Skip to main content
Injury Update: Paul George Participates in Practice

Paul George is now in his next step of elbow rehab.

It's been a tough season for Clipper fans, but today is one filled with good news. According to the Clippers, Paul George is participating in practice today, and it's the next phase of his rehab. He remains out against the Sixers, but he's progressing.

This is fantastic news for the Clippers because it clearly means his re-evaluation went well after the three-week ramp up process. This is the very first time Paul George has participated in practice since December. There isn't much time for the team to get George acclimated into the plays since there are only 8 games left in the regular season and under a month of time left. 

“He hasn’t felt any pain," Clippers head coach said about Paul George. "Just working on his conditioning and making sure he can go through minimal contact without any issues. As of right now, it hasn’t been an issue."

Regardless, whatever help the Clippers can get, they're going to need. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing tremendous basketball and will be a very tough team to face in the play-in. If the Nuggets end up being their opponent, then that's a team with the reigning MVP as well.

If the Clippers could get both Paul George and Norman Powell back before the playoffs, that could potentially go a very long way into making them sleepers in the playoffs.

