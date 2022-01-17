Injury Report: Myles Turner and Paul George Out For Clippers vs. Pacers

Neither the LA Clippers nor Indiana Pacers are where they want to be in the standings, and injuries are largely to blame. While the Clippers have suffered bigger injury losses this season than the Pacers have, Indiana has certainly been far from lucky in that category.

The latest addition to Indiana's injury report, is big man Myles Turner. The team announced that Turner is dealing with a sore left foot, and it will keep him out of Monday's contest in Los Angeles. The Pacers will also be without T.J Warren and T.J. McConnell, as those two remain out with injuries. Malcom Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb are both questionable for Indiana, as those two players look to make their way back from injuries as well.

The Clippers also come into this game with an extensive injury report, with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, and Keon Johnson all being listed as out. Likely to join them on the sidelines is Luke Kennard, who has cleared health and safety protocols, but is listed as doubtful as he ramps up his conditioning. Justise Winslow has also exited the league's protocols, and is listed as questionable to play.

As has been the case for most NBA games this season, Monday's matchup between the LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers will feature a shell of what these two teams hope to look like at full strength.

