Skip to main content
Injury Report: Myles Turner and Paul George Out For Clippers vs. Pacers

Injury Report: Myles Turner and Paul George Out For Clippers vs. Pacers

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is out for Monday's matchup against the LA Clippers

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is out for Monday's matchup against the LA Clippers

Neither the LA Clippers nor Indiana Pacers are where they want to be in the standings, and injuries are largely to blame. While the Clippers have suffered bigger injury losses this season than the Pacers have, Indiana has certainly been far from lucky in that category. 

The latest addition to Indiana's injury report, is big man Myles Turner. The team announced that Turner is dealing with a sore left foot, and it will keep him out of Monday's contest in Los Angeles. The Pacers will also be without T.J Warren and T.J. McConnell, as those two remain out with injuries. Malcom Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb are both questionable for Indiana, as those two players look to make their way back from injuries as well.

The Clippers also come into this game with an extensive injury report, with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, and Keon Johnson all being listed as out. Likely to join them on the sidelines is Luke Kennard, who has cleared health and safety protocols, but is listed as doubtful as he ramps up his conditioning. Justise Winslow has also exited the league's protocols, and is listed as questionable to play.

Read More

As has been the case for most NBA games this season, Monday's matchup between the LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers will feature a shell of what these two teams hope to look like at full strength.

Sources: Update on Kawhi Leonard's ACL Tear Rehab

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry Opens Up About Shooting Struggles

USATSI_13773446
News

Injury Report: Myles Turner and Paul George Out For Clippers vs. Pacers

42 seconds ago
Warriors-Spurs-Basketball-15
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 16, 2022
usa_today_17512986.0
News

Game Recap: San Antonio Spurs Defeat LA Clippers 101-94

Jan 15, 2022
curry-zach-16x9
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing vs. Bulls, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso Are Out

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_14159782_168390270_lowres
News

How NBA Players Return From COVID Protocols

Jan 13, 2022
16421270486110
News

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 13, 2022
GettyImages-1237709534-scaled-e1642128111721
News

Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 113-89

Jan 13, 2022
steph-curry-warriors-sad
News

Steph Curry Opens Up About Shooting Struggles

Jan 13, 2022