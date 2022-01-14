Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, in a game that many anticipate will be an NBA Finals preview. While this particular game has no implications on whether or not that will be the case, or how such a series would even go, it was certainly a disappointing showing for a Golden State team that has been struggling.

The Warriors are just 5-5 over their last 10 games, and Steph Curry is averaging 24.4 PPG on 37.9% from the field and 33.7% from deep over that stretch. Curry scored just 12 points in the loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, and posted a game-worst -25 plus/minus. He shot just 4/11 from the field, continuing his shooting slump yet another game.

After the game, Curry was asked what went wrong in this loss, and said that "We obviously have stuff to work on, but it's not like a situation where we don't know what to do or how to get it done. Milwaukee is a good team obviously, they have championship DNA now. They present some challenges in terms of putting pressure on the interior, and spacing with their shooting. We just got off to a terrible start where everything went wrong on both ends of the floor. The way that they guarded us, we created some pretty good looks, and didn't make any early... They played a little bit hungrier than we did tonight, and pretty much won it in the first 18 minutes."

Curry added that "We have to obviously start games better, get back to who we are offensively, and understand how teams are defending us, to create easy looks... We set the bar really high early in the season in what we're comparing this to, so we have to get back to that."

Even with the loss, the Warriors are just one game out of first place in the Western Conference standings; however, they have been considerably worse of late than they were to start the season. With just about half of the year remaining, they certainly have time to get back to the dominance they displayed at the beginning of the year.

