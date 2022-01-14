Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing vs. Bulls, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso Are Out

With both teams coming off of blowout losses, the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are set to face off on Friday night. The game is highly anticipated, with both teams sitting at or near the top of their respective conferences. Coming into this matchup, the Bulls (27-12) are first in the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors (30-11) sit at second in the Western Conference.

With this being the last half of a back-to-back for Golden State, they have opted to rest Klay Thompson as he is not yet cleared to play on consecutive days. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are also out for the Warriors, but superstar Steph Curry will suit up and play. Coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State will look to get back into the win column against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

As previously mentioned, the Bulls are also coming off of a bad loss. They were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 138-112 at home. For Chicago, Alex Caruso remains out in the league's health and safety protocols, Javonte Green, Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams also remain out with injuries, and forward Derick Jones Jr. will miss the first of what will likely be several games with a bone bruise in his right knee.

This marquee matchup will be televised on ESPN, with tip-off set for 7:30 EST.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Opens Up About Shooting Struggles

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

Rate the Trade: Goran Dragic to the LA Clippers