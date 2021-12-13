Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Injury Update: Devin Booker Out, Paul George Doubtful for Clippers vs. Suns
    Publish date:

    Injury Update: Devin Booker Out, Paul George Doubtful for Clippers vs. Suns

    LA Clippers star Paul George is doubtful Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, and Devin Booker is out
    Author:

    Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

    LA Clippers star Paul George is doubtful Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, and Devin Booker is out

    For the third consecutive game, the LA Clippers may be without All-Star forward Paul George. During the win over Portland on Monday, George suffered a right elbow sprain that sidelined him for consecutive games agains the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. The Clippers were able to pick up wins in those games, but that will be a much more difficult task against the Phoenix Suns if they are indeed without Paul George again.

    The Suns will also be without their best player, as Devin Booker will miss his 5th consecutive game with a hamstring injury. The Suns have still managed to go 4-1 over this stretch, so they are by no means an easy challenge, even without Booker. In addition to the updates on George and Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Nicolas Batum are also being listed as questionable for this contest.

    George is currently being listed as doubtful, but all signs point to him being out for this one. Ahead of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic, George did a light pre-game routine, but was not able to do much beyond some basic shooting drills. There was some initial hope amongst the fanbase that his absence was more rest related than anything, considering George had been in a shooting slump and the Clippers were facing one of the league's worst teams; however, this recent update seems to indicate that the injury is legitimate.

    Read More

    On the season, the Clippers have a +1.8 net rating when George is on the floor, and a +1.2 net rating when he is off the floor. Being able to maintain positive production even when their best player sits, has been a big reason why the Clippers have maintained a top-5 seed in the conference. If George is indeed out, and it looks as if he may be, the Clippers will have their hands full against a really good Phoenix Suns team.

    Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

    Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

    Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena

    16287438
    News

    Injury Update: Devin Booker Out, Paul George Doubtful for Clippers vs. Suns

    42 seconds ago
    damian-lillard-rumors
    News

    Injury Update: Damian Lillard Will Play Against Minnesota Timberwolves

    33 minutes ago
    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals Whether Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record Has Caused Recent Struggles

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17324045_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Did Not Practice and Remains Out Day-to-Day

    Dec 11, 2021
    90
    News

    Reggie Jackson is Clutch Again, LA Clippers Defeat Orlando Magic 106-104

    Dec 11, 2021
    maxresdefault
    News

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    Dec 10, 2021
    rudy-gobert-getty-010421-ftrjpg_1c8etozoqccp41o6bn5wzhqlu1
    News

    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    Dec 10, 2021
    AP21324236788010
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

    Dec 9, 2021