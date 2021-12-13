Injury Update: Devin Booker Out, Paul George Doubtful for Clippers vs. Suns

For the third consecutive game, the LA Clippers may be without All-Star forward Paul George. During the win over Portland on Monday, George suffered a right elbow sprain that sidelined him for consecutive games agains the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. The Clippers were able to pick up wins in those games, but that will be a much more difficult task against the Phoenix Suns if they are indeed without Paul George again.

The Suns will also be without their best player, as Devin Booker will miss his 5th consecutive game with a hamstring injury. The Suns have still managed to go 4-1 over this stretch, so they are by no means an easy challenge, even without Booker. In addition to the updates on George and Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Nicolas Batum are also being listed as questionable for this contest.

George is currently being listed as doubtful, but all signs point to him being out for this one. Ahead of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic, George did a light pre-game routine, but was not able to do much beyond some basic shooting drills. There was some initial hope amongst the fanbase that his absence was more rest related than anything, considering George had been in a shooting slump and the Clippers were facing one of the league's worst teams; however, this recent update seems to indicate that the injury is legitimate.

On the season, the Clippers have a +1.8 net rating when George is on the floor, and a +1.2 net rating when he is off the floor. Being able to maintain positive production even when their best player sits, has been a big reason why the Clippers have maintained a top-5 seed in the conference. If George is indeed out, and it looks as if he may be, the Clippers will have their hands full against a really good Phoenix Suns team.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena