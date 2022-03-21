Injury Update: Paul George Cleared For Minimal Contact

With so much uncertainty surrounding Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the LA Clippers as a group, one thing has become clear: Paul George is trying to come back this season. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, time is certainly an enemy, but the latest update on Paul George is a positive one.

On Sunday, Paul George was seen at the team's facility participating in a 4-on-4 scrimmage with coaches. On Monday morning, head coach Ty Lue told the media that George running with the coaches was a planned element of his rehab. "That’s part of his rehab," Lue said. "Having minimal contact with the coaches, trying to get his wind and see how he feels. To get him on the court for the first time was really good to see. Gotta continue to keep working."

Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers recently reported that sources indicated to him that Paul George would be reevaluated again after a non-contact ramp-up period, which would ultimately indicate if he could indeed return before the playoffs. As Ty Lue confirmed, George's participation in 4-on-4 action is part of this ramp-up process; however, coach Lue confirmed that there was indeed minimal contact involved.

While time is running low, the initial idea that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell would be not be allowed to return unless participating in regular season action first, was partially refuted by Ty Lue on Monday. On if the Clippers' injured stars would need regular season action in order to return for the playoffs, Lue said, "I wouldn’t say that. If it was up to me, I’d say yes. To hit the playoffs from 0-100, that’s tough, but if the medical guys say they’re cleared, then that’s up to them."

As has been the case for months now, fans will just have to wait and see if Paul George can recover in time for a return this season.

