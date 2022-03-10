Sources: Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Leonard Return, but Door Not Closed

Skip to main content
Sources: Clippers Starting to Lose Optimism on Kawhi Leonard Return, but Door Not Closed

A Kawhi Leonard return is running on a very short window.

A Kawhi Leonard return is starting to run on a very short window, and the likelihood of a return is starting to become more unlikely.

AllClippers spoke to numerous sources within the Clippers organization and the team is beginning to lose optimism on a Kawhi Leonard return this season. This statement was previously echoed by Ty Lue in February when he stated that Kawhi Leonard is "probably not" coming back this season. Some on the team have been operating as if Kawhi Leonard will not return, however, a Paul George return seems far more likely.

Throughout the season many on the team told AllClippers that there was optimism of a potential Kawhi Leonard return in the month of March. Kawhi had been ahead of schedule on his rehab as far back as September, and things were looking good. Those within the team believed that a March return was a possibility even during the month of October when the season first started. In January, Chris Haynes also echoed that a Kawhi Leonard return was a "strong possibility", and that he was ahead of schedule. 

However, with the way the season has been unfolding for the Clippers, it started creating the question of "is it worth rushing Kawhi Leonard back?" The team lost Paul George for an extended period of time due to a UCL tear, and then subsequently lost Norman Powell for an extended period of time due to a fractured foot. There was promise of avoiding the play-in at the start of the season, but injuries just kept compounding for the Clippers.

Ty Lue revealed yesterday that Kawhi Leonard has not been cleared for contact yet. There truly isn't that much time for a Kawhi return, with there being only a month of the regular season left. Lue also mentioned that he wouldn't want to bring back Kawhi Leonard or Paul George during the playoffs, if they couldn't return during the regular season first.

Sources have told AllClippers that Kawhi Leonard return hasn't been completely shut down. Regardless of how unlikely the return is, the door is still very much open as of now. It has more or less become a race against time for the LA Clippers. It's why Ty Lue has stated numerous times "that you never know" in regards to Kawhi Leonard returning. There's a reason why Kawhi Leonard is participating in one-hour shooting drills before the Warriors game, because he's still trying to return this season. Both him and Paul George are very much still trying to return, it's just Paul George has a much higher probability than Kawhi.

If you were a betting man, the smart money would be leaning towards Kawhi Leonard not returning. However, this is Kawhi Leonard we're talking about, and you truly never know what the situation is until it happens. 

