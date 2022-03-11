Sources: Paul George to be Reevaluated After Non-Contact Ramp Up

Paul George is trying to make a return this NBA season, but he still has no timetable on if, or when he will return. While there is some uncertainty, AllClippers received a small update on his progress.

League sources revealed to AllClippers that Paul George's recent on-court shooting has been part of a multiweek non-contact ramp up regimen, where he will then be re-evaluated once again to see if he can have a return this season. George was scene doing shooting drills at practice on March 5, but the ramp up began before that. Sources indicated that George has made progress in healing and wants to play, but it's still a situation that the Clippers will have to be incredibly careful with. There was some timeline of this, as mentioned by Chris Haynes on February 15, but the dates have shifted as the Clippers have remained cautious.

As it stands, sources within the team believe that there's a higher chance of Paul George returning than Kawhi Leonard this season. Make no mistake, Paul George isn't in the clear, but he's trending in a positive direction. The best hope for the Clippers is that he responds well to the non-contact ramp up, be cleared for contact, and then have some level of a return before the regular season ends.

As Ty Lue mentioned, he doesn't want any of his players to return in the playoffs, if they can't return in the regular season first. Similar to Kawhi Leonard, time is of the essence for a Paul George return, and it's a matter of being properly cautious with the time that the Clippers have left in the season. George has only played 26 games this season and hasn't played a game since December 22.

There is less than a month left in the regular season, and only 14 games left for the LA Clippers. It's a really thin window for a return, but Paul George is certainly going to try to be there.

Related Articles

Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Return, But Door Not Closed

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers