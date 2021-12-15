Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Injury Update: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable for Clippers vs. Jazz
    Paul George hasn't played a basketball game since December 6 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Fortunately for the Clippers, they've been winning games without him, and it looks like he's getting closer to a return.

    According to the Clippers' injury report, both Paul George and Nicolas Batum are questionable. Additionally, Serge Ibaka is also listed as out for personal reasons.

    Law Murray from The Athletic reported that Serge Ibaka had a close COVID contact yesterday and had to test right before tipoff. He tested negative, but will not be with the Clippers at the beginning of their trip due to health & safety protocols.

    The LA Clippers are currently on a four-game winning streak, despite the absences of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The team has found an offensive groove that's allowed them to defeat the: Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns. However, they'll truly be put to the test against the Utah Jazz.

    The Jazz have no major injuries to report thus far, and it looks like they'll largely be fully powered in their Wednesday matchup against the Clippers. Currently, their only listed injuries are: Udoka Azubuike and Elijah Hughes. The Jazz are currently on a seven-game winning streak and the Clippers are on a four-game winning streak - they're the two hottest teams in the NBA.

