Skip to main content
Jerry West Blasts Lakers Over Petty Treatment

Jerry West Blasts Lakers Over Petty Treatment

Jerry West is a Lakers legend, but he doesn't feel like one.

Jerry West is a Lakers legend, but he doesn't feel like one.

Jerry West his own statue outside of Staples Center, is the NBA logo, and one of the greatest Lakers of all time. Despite all of his accolades, his relationship with the Lakers has seemingly disappeared, and all that remains is animosity. 

West may be a Lakers legend, but right now he certainly doesn't feel like one. For those who may not remember, Jerry West not only played with the Lakers but also helped bring in both Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal - two players that brought five championships. When Kobe Bryant wanted to leave for the Clippers in 2005, Jerry West was working with the Grizzlies, but he made sure to tell Kobe to not join the Clippers. West's love for the Lakers extended far beyond his tenure.

In a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Jerry West was brutally honest about his current relationship with the Lakers. 

Read More

“But sometimes you feel like you’re discarded, like a piece of trash," West said to Amick. "And there’s a couple of people over there — not Jeanie — but there’s a couple of people over there that, uh … I don’t get it. I don’t. … I always had a great relationship with Jeanie — at least I thought I did. I don’t know where it is now."

Jerry West tried returning to the Lakers in 2017 as a consultant, but the franchise didn't want him. He was expecting to retire, but the Clippers brought him in. After that moment, the animosity seemed to rise, and much of it was petty. West's son was let go from his scouting position at the Lakers, Jeanie Buss left West off of a top 5 important Lakers list, and now they've even canceled his lifetime tickets that Dr. Buss promised him.

“It was a cold phone text to my wife,” West said to Amick. "No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives."

There are very few players in NBA history that are more important than 'The Logo' Jerry West. Jerry West is 83 years old, still loves the game of basketball, and watches nearly every Clipper game from the tunnel. Hopefully, the petty hate gets squashed and West can be properly recognized by the franchise he helped create.

USATSI_12356633_168390270_lowres
News

Jerry West Blasts Lakers Over Petty Treatment

58 seconds ago
8c884c00-a5f3-11ea-b5e8-605574db679c
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17285565_168390270_lowres
News

Report: LeBron James Could be Out Against Clippers

20 minutes ago
james-harden
News

Injury Report: James Harden Probable to Play vs. Phoenix Suns

31 minutes ago
1357652305.0
News

Photo: Paul George Spotted at Rams vs 49ers

15 hours ago
fcab2760a7184a989b583c44f80f98b2
News

Steph Curry Says Kevin Porter Jr.'s Trash Talk Was 'Entertainment'

16 hours ago
1367931261.0
News

Game Recap: Indiana Pacers Defeat LA Clippers 122-116

18 hours ago
domantas-sabonis
News

Updated Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Out vs. LA Clippers

Jan 31, 2022