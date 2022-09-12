Ivica Zubac Possibly Injured During Eurobasket

Ivica Zubac has been incredibly busy this summer while representing Croatia in Eurobasket. His team's run finally came to an end, but it looks like there's a chance he may have been injured in the process.

Zubac only played for three minutes in Croatia's latest game against Finland. He had previously started in four of the team's Group C games, so the situation did raise a bit of a flag. He did not score a point or grab a rebound in those three minutes, so it does feel a bit like a "test it out" moment.

If Zubac is injured, then it's hard to tell the severity of the issue. It would be best to hope that it was more of a precautionary situation, one where Croatia simply didn't want to risk attempting further damage.

One of the best characteristics of Ivica Zubac is how reliable he is. The big man has seldomly missed time for the LA Clippers and has been available for over 95% of his tenure with the team. During this past season, he averaged 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 63% field goal shooting. He played in 76 games, only missing 6 games, and actually grabbed 25 double-doubles in that span - roughly one-third of Ivica Zubac's games last season were double-doubles.

The biggest topic for the Clippers entering this season will always be the idea of health. Hopefully, Ivica Zubac is all fine and perfectly ready to go for the start of the season next month.

