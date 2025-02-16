James Harden Predicts NBA All-Star Three Point Contest
The NBA All-Star three-point contest is just hours away and the Los Angeles Clippers are represented by one of the league's deadliest three-point threats.
Norman Powell will be competing in Saturday’s three-point contest after having a great season so far. Powell is averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 50/43/82 from the field. Powell’s three-point shooting percentage lands him at 12th in the rankings. Powell also ranks 15th in three-pointers made so far this season.
Powell’s teammate and superstar Clippers guard James Harden posted on X ahead of his 11th all-star game appearance and his teammate's three-point contest.
“Grateful just about sums it up, 11th time just as special as the first one. My money on Norm tonight!”
Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while shooting 39/34/89 from the field. This lands him only behind Powell in scoring amongst Clippers players making the two stars the most dangerous offensive players.
The Clippers season has gone well so far with a 31-23 record with Kawhi Leonard being sidelined for most of the season.
You can watch Powell participate in the three-point contest at 8:00 PM EST on Saturday as well as James Harden in the first NBA All-Star tournament on Sunday night. Following the all-star break, the Clippers will be back in action when they take on Milwaukee on Thursday.
