All Clippers

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reportedly has NBA offers.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) throws his jersey into the crowd after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) throws his jersey into the crowd after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game at Target Center. / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley has spent this season with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. Beverley played five seasons with the Houston Rockets and four seasons with the LA Clippers before making brief stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, Beverley opened up about an unexpected dynamic on his new team. According to the three-time All-Defensive guard, Hapoel Tel Aviv lost their best front court player, Jonathan Motley.

“This week has been kind tough for us, because our big man Jonathan Motley, all of a sudden hit us with the pump fake,” Beverley said. “Said he don’t feel safe no more. Leaves the team. Our leading scorer, best big man in EuroCup.”

Beverley and Motley were teammates on the Clippers, which Beverley says influenced his decision to join this team in Israel. Amid this unexpected development, Beverley says NBA teams have called him about a possible return to the league.

“Some NBA teams called,” Beverley said. “They told me I can’t say who.”

Patrick Beverley and Johnathan Motley
San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills (8) dribbles the ball as LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Johnathan Motley (15) defend. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Beverley added, “I’ve been thinking a lot. What’s the next move? What to do, what to not do. Do I go back to the NBA? If I go back to the NBA, do I turn my back on my teammates? That’s not my style… So I have some decisions to make.”

A high-level role player his entire NBA career, Beverley could likely still help some teams in need of backcourt depth.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News