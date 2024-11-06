Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley has spent this season with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. Beverley played five seasons with the Houston Rockets and four seasons with the LA Clippers before making brief stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, Beverley opened up about an unexpected dynamic on his new team. According to the three-time All-Defensive guard, Hapoel Tel Aviv lost their best front court player, Jonathan Motley.
“This week has been kind tough for us, because our big man Jonathan Motley, all of a sudden hit us with the pump fake,” Beverley said. “Said he don’t feel safe no more. Leaves the team. Our leading scorer, best big man in EuroCup.”
Beverley and Motley were teammates on the Clippers, which Beverley says influenced his decision to join this team in Israel. Amid this unexpected development, Beverley says NBA teams have called him about a possible return to the league.
“Some NBA teams called,” Beverley said. “They told me I can’t say who.”
Beverley added, “I’ve been thinking a lot. What’s the next move? What to do, what to not do. Do I go back to the NBA? If I go back to the NBA, do I turn my back on my teammates? That’s not my style… So I have some decisions to make.”
A high-level role player his entire NBA career, Beverley could likely still help some teams in need of backcourt depth.
