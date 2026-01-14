Clippers Injury Report: LA Dealing With Kawhi Leonard & Ivica Zubac Concern

Despite turning their season around after winning ten out of their last 12 games, the Los Angeles Clippers are not out of the woods yet. At 16-23, they still have a long way to go, and they continue to deal with injury concerns to key players.

Since spraining his ankle against the Knicks last week, Kawhi Leonard has been getting listed as questionable. He has managed to play in all three games since, but hasn't gone above 30 minutes on any of the occasions. After Monday's win over the Hornets, Leonard said that his ankle is feeling "good", but that hasn't stopped the Clippers from designating him as "questionable" to play against the Wizards on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard & Ivica Zubac Both Questionable vs. Wizards

In addition to Leonard, the Clippers also have their starting center, Ivica Zubac, on the official injury report. Zubac, who didn't play in the fourth quarter with a left ankle sprain, is also questionable against Washington. The Athletic's Law Murray noted that the Croatian center was moving "slowly out of the locker room after the game" on Monday.

Barring a downturn before the 10.30 pm EST tipoff, Leonard should be able to suit up, but will likely have a minutes restriction. Zubac's status, on the other hand, should be considered more of a game-time decision.

The Clippers continue to be without Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who are dealing with a knee sprain and a hamstring injury, respectively. Bradley Beal and Chris Paul will not play for the Clippers this season. This creates a short-handed Clippers rotation, especially on the perimeter. Ty Lue has been relying extensively on Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, who are both on two-way contracts, to give the Clippers solid minutes off the bench. So far, they have been playing above expectations and should get significant playing time against the Wizards.

The Wizards are 10-28 and have lost three straight before Wednesday's matchup. They haven't won a game since trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for Trae Young last week. Young has not made his Wizards debut yet and remains sidelined with a knee sprain and quad contusion. How much he will play for the Wizards this season remains to be seen. The only other significant absence for the Wizards is Cam Whitmore, who has unfortunately been dealing with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

