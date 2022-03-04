Skip to main content
James Worthy 'Embarrassed' at Clippers Dominance over Lakers

James Worthy 'Embarrassed' at Clippers Dominance over Lakers

The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers in the last decade.

The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers in the last decade.

The LA Clippers swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 on the season last night, keeping in line with their continued dominance of the franchise. 

Not only did the Clippers blow out the Lakers last night, but the Clippers are also 32-7 against Lakers over the past decade. Those two combined had Lakers legend James Worthy fuming.

"I am speechless," James Worthy said. "Because I've never seen the type of dominance over one team that the [Clippers] have had over the Lakers for the last 5 years or so. This game really to me, it just said that they don't really have it...It's kind of embarrassing to see how they just get embarrassed by the Clippers."

Read More

The Lakers are at a very critical point of their season after their seventh straight loss against the Clippers. The team is only one game away from the 10th seed and two games away from the 11th seed, while also having one of the hardest remaining schedules left in the NBA. There is a legitimate chance that the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James may not be good enough to even make the play-in, and the team desperately needs to get some wins to avoid that.

For the Clippers, the team has a firm grip on the 8th seed with a chance to potentially get the 7th or 6th seed. For that to happen though, they'll need some luck in the form of the Mavericks, Wolves, and Nuggets losing.

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Struggles

Steph Curry Opens up About Parents' Divorce

USATSI_17717630_168390270_lowres
News

James Worthy 'Embarrassed' at Clippers Dominance over Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari42 seconds ago
klay-thompson-iso-cropped-1568x882
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Poor Shooting Night

By Joey Linn14 hours ago
USATSI_17822043_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Reveals Unexpected Halftime Speech Against Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari14 hours ago
13905628
News

LeBron James Calls Clippers 'The Better Team'

By Joey Linn14 hours ago
kevin-durant-skip-bayless-tweet
News

Kevin Durant Gives Honest Reaction to Nets' Struggles

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_17637519_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson Gives Status For Dallas Mavericks Game

By Joey LinnMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17768982_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Questionable Against LA Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 2, 2022
1135968383.jpg.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Lakers Fans For Booing LeBron James

By Joey LinnMar 2, 2022