James Worthy 'Embarrassed' at Clippers Dominance over Lakers

The LA Clippers swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 on the season last night, keeping in line with their continued dominance of the franchise.

Not only did the Clippers blow out the Lakers last night, but the Clippers are also 32-7 against Lakers over the past decade. Those two combined had Lakers legend James Worthy fuming.

"I am speechless," James Worthy said. "Because I've never seen the type of dominance over one team that the [Clippers] have had over the Lakers for the last 5 years or so. This game really to me, it just said that they don't really have it...It's kind of embarrassing to see how they just get embarrassed by the Clippers."

The Lakers are at a very critical point of their season after their seventh straight loss against the Clippers. The team is only one game away from the 10th seed and two games away from the 11th seed, while also having one of the hardest remaining schedules left in the NBA. There is a legitimate chance that the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James may not be good enough to even make the play-in, and the team desperately needs to get some wins to avoid that.

For the Clippers, the team has a firm grip on the 8th seed with a chance to potentially get the 7th or 6th seed. For that to happen though, they'll need some luck in the form of the Mavericks, Wolves, and Nuggets losing.

