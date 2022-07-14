Skip to main content
Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Brian Rothmuller / Getty Images

Could KD really start next season with the Brooklyn Nets?

LA Clippers front office consultant Jerry West knows Kevin Durant very well. Having worked with the Golden State Warriors during Durant's time there, West got to know the superstar forward both on and off the court. Having an immense level of respect for Kevin Durant's game, West does not believe there is a trade package that makes sense for the Brooklyn Nets. Because of this, The Logo predicts that KD will be back in Brooklyn next year.

"I happen to know Kevin really well when he was in Golden State," West said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "He's one of the nicest people that you ever wanna be around. He's a serious basketball player. This guy does not neglect his craft... People misread him, who he is as a person. This is one of the greatest players we've ever seen."

On Durant's trade request, Jerry West said, "For him to want out, I can see why. I can see why. But again, wherever he goes, to my best guess he's not gonna get traded, you can't give enough to get a guy like him."

West continued by referencing the Rudy Gobert trade, saying that while Gobert is fantastic, Durant would certainly warrant a bigger return, which is perhaps not even possible. For this reason, The Logo believes Durant will be back with the Brooklyn Nets next season.

