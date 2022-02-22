Joel Embiid Reveals When He Last Spoke to Ben Simmons

It is no secret that Joel Embiid was done with the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. After attempts to salvage the relationship were met with noncompliance from Simmons, Embiid understandably shifted his focus elsewhere. While the situation has since been resolved, with Simmons being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden, Embiid gave his final comments on the matter during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

When asked about the last time he spoke with Simmons, Embiid said, "I'd probably say a week or two before the trade deadline," confirming the report that the two did not speak following the trade. "He’s a great player, and I think whatever he’s gonna add to Brooklyn is gonna take them to another level too. I did a lot of chasing around, try to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore... I’m outspoken and I’m honest, you know, I could’ve said a lot of stuff, but I still did whatever I thought was good to do as a teammate," Embiid finished.

The trade will likely be beneficial for both sides. The Philadelphia 76ers get a superstar talent in exchange for a player who never once suited up this season, and the Brooklyn Nets get a fresh start with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. It remains a strong possibility that these two teams face off in the playoffs, which would certainly generate some of the more intriguing storylines in recent history.

