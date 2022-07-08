Skip to main content
John Wall Announces Signing With Clippers

The LA Clippers have officially signed John Wall

johnwall / instagram

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, five-time All-Star point guard John Wall announced his signing with the LA Clippers. While the news of the acquisition has been public for a little while now, pen has finally been put to paper, making the deal official.

Wall last played in the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 20.6 PPG and 6.9 APG in 40 games for the Houston Rockets. While his overall efficiency was down from where it usually resides, his playmaking remained elite, which is what the Clippers are most excited for. Not needing him to be Washington Wizards John Wall, the Clippers will surround the veteran point guard with a plethora of shooters, maximizing his playmaking ability.

The Clippers have a track record of success with impact veterans, with guys like Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum reviving their careers under Ty Lue. For John Wall, who still passes and makes plays at an elite level, the Clippers will put him in position to facilitate a unit that surrounds him with at least three shooters at all times. There is an understandable level of excitement surrounding this addition, and the Clippers will begin acclimating their newest player during offseason workouts and eventually training camp.

While it's currently unclear whether Wall will start or come off the bench, he is expected to play a key role on a Clippers team that hopes to win it all.

