John Wall Reveals Why He Joined Clippers

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get going. In an interview during NBATV's broadcast of the Clippers vs. Grizzlies Summer League contest, Wall shared some thoughts on his new team.

"Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be," Wall said when asked about the Clippers. "I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."

When asked how much he misses being on the floor, Wall said, "I love the game. You take the money and the fame away and all that stuff, I just love to hoop, have a good time... I miss the game, and I'm glad a lot of my peers say they want me back in the game and they're super excited for me to be back. I'm just ready to hoop and get the season started."

Wall was also asked what he's been working on lately, and said, "Shooting threes. A lot of catch and shoot threes, a lot of floaters, and just being able to post up more. I know with this team I probably won't have the ball in my hands as much as I have in my career, but that's kinda the reason why I made this decision, so I don't have to be Batman every night. I can be Robin or sometimes the third guy, and the game should be easy for me, but it's gonna be a lot of fun."

