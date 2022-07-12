John Wall Shuts Down Suspected Beef With Reggie Jackson

In 2015, John Wall took an indirect shot at Reggie Jackson when discussing contract details.

"People talk about me getting $80 million, now you got people getting $85 million that haven't made the All-Star [Game] or anything like that," Wall said. "I guess they came in at the right time. That new CBA kicked in and they're good now. Reggie Jackson gets five years, $80 million. I'm getting the same as Reggie Jackson."

Those comments have since resurfaced, as the two point guards are now teammates with the LA Clippers. To intensify matters, a report came out that Reggie Jackson and John Wall will compete for next year's starting point guard position. With all of these dynamics at play, some have suspected potential hostility between the two veterans, but John Wall adamantly shut this speculation down.

"Me and Reggie been cool, since watching him workout with Paul George, we didn't have a problem about that," Wall said when asked about his 2015 comments. "We've always been cool, that's way in the past. We even talked about it when it came out... I just said it, but it's no hard feelings about it. No love lost between us. We're teammates, call each other a brotherhood, is what it is. I know people are gonna bring it up and try to get something out of it, but it's nothing there to be found."

