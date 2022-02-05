Justise Winslow Reacts to Clippers-Blazers Trade

The LA Clippers shocked the NBA world by starting off the first big trade of the NBA trade deadline. That trade included Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025 second-round pick for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Justise had recently told AllClippers that he considered the Clippers like family, and just rented out a boat for the team's support staff. Regardless, he remained positive and upbeat about the situation, as he always does.

"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start," wrote Justise Winslow on an Instagram story.

Within a few hours, Winslow already had a Portland Trail Blazers hat posted on Instagram, so it looks like he's very ready to go.

Clippers GM Lawrence Frank gave a statement after trading Winslow today.

"Justise’s role often changed, depending on circumstances, but his preparation, professionalism and upbeat spirit never wavered," Frank said. "He too played an integral part in the competitiveness of the group with his playmaking and defense."

The Clippers are now in an interesting scenario after the trade. The team now has too many wing players, but no backup point guard. They have one open roster spot to convert Amir Coffey's two-way contract into a fully guaranteed one. However, once they do that, their roster will remain full. It creates the question of whether the Clippers will trade one of Serge Ibaka, Robert Covington, or Marcus Morris for an additional backup point guard.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced