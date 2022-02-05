Skip to main content
Justise Winslow Reacts to Clippers-Blazers Trade

Justise Winslow Reacts to Clippers-Blazers Trade

Justise Winslow already seems ready for Portland.

Justise Winslow already seems ready for Portland.

The LA Clippers shocked the NBA world by starting off the first big trade of the NBA trade deadline. That trade included Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025 second-round pick for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Justise had recently told AllClippers that he considered the Clippers like family, and just rented out a boat for the team's support staff. Regardless, he remained positive and upbeat about the situation, as he always does.

"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start," wrote Justise Winslow on an Instagram story.

Justise Winslow1

Within a few hours, Winslow already had a Portland Trail Blazers hat posted on Instagram, so it looks like he's very ready to go.

Read More

Justise Winslow2

Clippers GM Lawrence Frank gave a statement after trading Winslow today.

"Justise’s role often changed, depending on circumstances, but his preparation, professionalism and upbeat spirit never wavered," Frank said. "He too played an integral part in the competitiveness of the group with his playmaking and defense."

The Clippers are now in an interesting scenario after the trade. The team now has too many wing players, but no backup point guard. They have one open roster spot to convert Amir Coffey's two-way contract into a fully guaranteed one. However, once they do that, their roster will remain full. It creates the question of whether the Clippers will trade one of Serge Ibaka, Robert Covington, or Marcus Morris for an additional backup point guard.

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced

USATSI_17588562_168390270_lowres
News

Justise Winslow Reacts to Clippers-Blazers Trade

just now
IVAU4K2YERCE3ETNNB3MLO2KUU
News

Norman Powell Reacts to Clippers Trade

1 hour ago
1233092073.0
News

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

6 hours ago
USATSI_17017868_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Give Rare Update About Kawhi Leonard's ACL Injury

18 hours ago
Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced

19 hours ago
USATSI_17286791_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Reacts to Reggie Jackson's Game Winner Against Lakers

19 hours ago
morris020322
News

Game Recap: Clippers Defeat Lakers 111-110

20 hours ago
timberwolves-patrick-beverley-shades-jazz-c-rudy
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Feb 3, 2022