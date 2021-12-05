Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts LeBron James: 'GOATs Don't Dance'
    Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not a fan of LeBron's celebration
    Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was recently fined $15,000 by the NBA for celebrating with Sam Cassell's famous 'Big Balls' dance after a clutch shot against the Indiana Pacers. The fine came shortly after Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was also fined for the same celebration. Needless to say, the league is not a fan of this celebration.

    While the NBA issued their fine to LeBron James, settling the matter, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some lasting thoughts on the situation. Kareem now has his own Substack, in which he runs a news feature for NBA fans. In one of his recent segments, he responded to LeBron's celebration by saying, "Last week, LeBron was fined $15,000 for doing a big balls dance after his win over the Pacers. The NBA has been fining players between $15,000 and $25,000 for doing this dance since the 2010-2011 season. For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance, and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn't make sense, GOATs don't dance."

    While there was some humor in Kareem's tone, there was also some seriousness as well. While it is ultimately an insignificant development in the course of a long NBA season, it is always fun to hear Kareem's thoughts on the league he once dominated.

