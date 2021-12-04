Paul George Reveals He Re-Tweaked Ankle Injury in Win Against Lakers

The LA Clippers achieved a very much-needed victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in an incredibly dramatic game. However, it seems their win may have come at a slight cost - Paul George may have re-tweaked his ankle.

"I re-kinda twisted my ankle a little bit tonight," Paul George said. "Gotta ice that tonight. Hopefully, it'll be good tomorrow night."

The Clippers were in the midst of a three-game losing streak, desperately needed a win against the Lakers. The team played with that sense of desperation and executed plays perfectly on the offensive side; it was arguably the best offensive game the Clippers have played all season. It was a low turnover game, with 28 assists, and excellent ball movement that led to some great three-point shots.

"Seeing us tonight that’s how we got to play," Ty Lue said. "That’s the blueprint right there."

Despite how good this win was for the LA Clippers, they have to immediately get back at it against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night - it'll be the Clippers' fifth game in seven nights. The Kings have not played a basketball game since Wednesday night against the Clippers, and their next game will be Saturday night against the Clippers again. It'll be a battle between a very well-rested Kings team, and an incredibly tired Clippers team that may not have Paul George.

If the Clippers want to have any chance of winning, with or without Paul George, they'll need the same level of great ball movement they showed tonight.

