Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

Karl Anthony-Towns believes Patrick Beverley is to Minnesota what Draymond Green is to the Golden State Warriors

There is a distinct difference between the Minnesota Timberwolves that NBA fans had become used to, and the Minnesota Timberwolves that have taken the court this season. Currently boasting their highest winning percentage since the 2003-04 season, Minnesota is bound for at least a play-in birth, and likely more. One of the biggest reasons why, is Patrick Beverley.

Dealing for Beverley in the offseason, Minnesota knew they were getting an elite defender, efficient playmaker, and knockdown three-point shooter. While they knew Beverley would also bring energy and intensity, they likely did not foresee the culture shift that he would bring. Just weeks from the playoffs, that's exactly what has transpired in Minnesota.

Following their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Karl Anthony-Towns said after the game, "I think that Pat is a huge part of our team. Not only as one of the leaders, but just our soul of our team. I really believe that. I feel like he's our Draymond. When he's on the floor, when he's on the bench, we have a different mentality. Shoutout to him."

As Towns emphasized, Beverley's impact is felt both on and off the court. His defensive tenacity is infectious, his offensive stability is crucial, and his emotional leadership is what has truly propelled this Timberwolves team into a new tier.

