    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kawhi Leonard Files Trademark for 'CLIP GANG'

    Kawhi Leonard Files Trademark for 'CLIP GANG'

    Kawhi Leonard may have some more Clipper branded apparel in the future.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Kawhi Leonard made some waves on social media with his "CLIP GANG OR DON'T BANG" outfits. Despite not having any social media, it looks like Kawhi has caught attention to this and has officially filed a trademark for the term "CLIP GANG."

    Kawhi created an official CLIPGANG shop with only three items, but it looks like new items may be appearing with this trademark being filed. He created the shop after the Clippers groundbreaking ceremony.

    This all may seem like small news, but it should be great news for Clipper fans. For all purposes, it's safe to assume that Kawhi Leonard is all-in with the Clippers. Kawhi has signed the major four-year extension, stated he's "here for the long run", and now making his own Clipper shop. He's branding himself in team apparel, going to New York Fashion week in self-created Clipper clothes, and repping the team to the fullest extent. At this point, it's safe to say that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be Clippers for a long-time; it would take something drastic to change that.

    Kawhi Leonard is the greatest player to ever play for the LA Clippers franchise. The only thing this franchise needs is its first-ever NBA Championship, and hopefully, Kawhi Leonard can lead them to that promised land. For now, everyone must wait patiently as he recovers from a partial ACL tear.

    Paul George Gives Health Update

    Sources: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Clippers Cautiously Optimistic About Return

    Ty Lue Reveals His New Starting Lineup

    USATSI_16255850_168384702_lowres
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Files Trademark for 'CLIP GANG'

    55 seconds ago
    middleton-giannis-bucks
    News

    Khris Middleton Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Improved His Shot

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15441485-e1631824718789
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like as a Leader

    23 hours ago
    usa_today_10361758.0
    News

    Blake Griffin Reveals Details of Jersey Retirement Ceremony Clippers Held For Him

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16904373_168384702_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Not Expected To Be Available Opening Night Against Warriors

    Oct 14, 2021
    blakedoc_crop_north
    News

    Blake Griffin Addresses Fractured Relationship With Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers

    Oct 14, 2021
    90
    News

    Blake Griffin Finally Reveals Details About Trade From Clippers

    Oct 14, 2021
    kyrie-irving-nets-absence-capitol-hill
    News

    Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors

    Oct 13, 2021