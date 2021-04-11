Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard will be missing his first game of the season due to rest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Leonard has missed ten games this season, but none of them were due to rest. He's missed two games due to a mouth laceration, two due to health & safety protocols, three due to a leg contusion, one from back spasms, and one from right foot soreness.

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka will also not be playing against the Detroit Pistons; Rajon Rondo is questionable to play.

Leonard just played in a back-to-back against the Suns and Rockets while Paul George rested. It seems like the favor is being returned, as George will be suiting up to play against the Pistons while Leonard rests against them.

The Pistons will face the Clippers on the second day of a back-to-back, as they're facing the Blazers on Saturday. Jerami Grant and Wayne Ellington are currently missing the game against the Blazers and are out day-to-day.

This is a game the Clippers can't afford to lose from a standings position and should win. However, anything can happen in the NBA when a team is playing shorthanded, and we've seen it numerous times this season. Regardless, the Clippers are the better team even without Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, and Serge Ibaka.

