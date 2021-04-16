Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Sixers

Kawhi Leonard will not be playing against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be missing his fourth straight game.

Leonard is traveling with the Clippers, so there was some hope that he would play on the road trip, but that didn't happen. He has missed every single game of the Clippers' three-game road trip.

At first, Clippers head coach Ty Lue mentioned that they weren't playing Leonard due to caution. He had missed his first game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest, and then suddenly missed the next game against Indiana with a sore right foot. Leonard has missed three straight games with the sore right foot injury. Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard is "definitely getting better" but that there was always some concern when a player misses games.

Paul George and the Clippers have been picking up the slack with Kawhi Leonard out, but it looks like George is now also questionable to play. If there was a game that the Clippers needed to be fully healthy against, it would be against the Sixers.

Unfortunately, the 2021 NBA season has been nothing but healthy. Superstar players have become frequently injured, and the healthiest teams are the ones who have made the top of the standings. It seems like whenever Kawhi Leonard is ready, he'll return.

