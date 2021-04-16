Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been downgraded from active to a game time decision for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue said during his pregame interview that George is dealing with some sort of sickness.

“He’s been under the weather the last couple days, and he wasn't at shootaround,” Lue said.

In addition to George potentially missing the marquee matchup against Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and former Clipper Tobias Harris, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has also been ruled out as he continues to manage a sore right foot that has kept him out for the last two contests. If George ends up joining Leonard on the sideline, the Clippers are going to have an extremely tough time dealing with the no.1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Lue said that Luke Kennard will once again start in place of Leonard, and if George is indeed out, Terance Mann will be given the nod as the starting small forward. Patrick Beverley (fractured hand) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) also remain out, so the starting lineup would consist of Reggie Jackson, Kennard, Mann, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers are currently on a seven-game win streak, and sit as the no.3 seed in the Western Conference. They have a solid three-game advantage on the no.4 seed Nuggets, so it wouldn’t be too much of a blow if LA were to take a loss in Friday’s matchup. Still, it’s a bit disappointing from a fan perspective that both teams will not be at full strength for a nationally televised game.

