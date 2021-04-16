NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

The LA Clippers forward is dealing with an unspecified sickness.
Author:
Publish date:
The LA Clippers forward is dealing with an unspecified sickness.

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been downgraded from active to a game time decision for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue said during his pregame interview that George is dealing with some sort of sickness.

In addition to George potentially missing the marquee matchup against Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and former Clipper Tobias Harris, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has also been ruled out as he continues to manage a sore right foot that has kept him out for the last two contests. If George ends up joining Leonard on the sideline, the Clippers are going to have an extremely tough time dealing with the no.1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Lue said that Luke Kennard will once again start in place of Leonard, and if George is indeed out, Terance Mann will be given the nod as the starting small forward. Patrick Beverley (fractured hand) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) also remain out, so the starting lineup would consist of Reggie Jackson, Kennard, Mann, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers are currently on a seven-game win streak, and sit as the no.3 seed in the Western Conference. They have a solid three-game advantage on the no.4 seed Nuggets, so it wouldn’t be too much of a blow if LA were to take a loss in Friday’s matchup. Still, it’s a bit disappointing from a fan perspective that both teams will not be at full strength for a nationally televised game. 

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Sixers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Win over the Detroit Pistons

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15808423_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Sixers

USATSI_15733179_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

Apr 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) and center Enes Kanter (11) look on as Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes up for a dunk in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day Contract

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket while Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_11917151
News

A Look Back at LaMarcus Aldridge's Best Game Against the LA Clippers

USATSI_15752048_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable to Play vs. Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_15808411_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers

Apr 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is congratulated by teammates after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Win over the Detroit Pistons