LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers aim to close out their three-game road trip with a win over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The LA Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA, having won seven games in a row and 13 of their last 15. They'll have to fight hard to keep that streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The Sixers have been one of the best teams in the league all season long and currently occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-17 record. Much like the Clippers, Philadelphia has struggled to stay healthy — Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have combined to miss more than 30 games — and has been forced to use nearly 20 different starting lineups.

Embiid and Simmons are good to go for tonight's contest, though Harris is officially considered questionable with a knee injury.

The Clippers will have their hands full with Embiid, who didn't play in LA's 122-112 win over the Sixers last month. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game this season and has been one of the most accurate shooters from mid-range in the league.

With that said, Philadelphia doesn't exactly have an answer for both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The two combined for 52 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and six steals in their last outing with the Sixers, and both players are well-rested coming into tonight's matchup. Leonard is questionable, though, so it remains to be seen if he'll be available to play.

Overall, there's very little separation between these two squads, meaning we should be in for a tight contest.

The LA Clippers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 4:00 p.m. PST.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (39-18) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-17)

Date: Friday, April 16

Time: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: 76ers -3

Moneyline: Clippers +124, 76ers -146

Point Total: O/U 220.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

