LA Clippers' Paul George Wins Player of the Week

After a spectacular stretch of games, the NBA named Paul George the Western Conference Player of the week for week 16 of the 2020-21 season.

George scored 32 or more points in three straight competitions against the Trail Blazers, Suns and Pistons last week, averaging 33.7 points on 56.5% shooting and leading the Clippers to three straight wins (George rested for LA’s game against the Rockets last Friday). George also chipped in 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game during that stretch, and shot the lights out from beyond the arc, hitting 60.9% of his threes.

When asked about this groove after LA’s win over Detroit, George said it was all about his comfortability.

“For me, personally, I think I just got into a good rhythm,” George said. “Just a physical, mental, just space. I know what I need to do. I’m coming out prepared. I’ve been locked in, focused on my assignments. And I’ve just been at peace. I’ve been loving it, enjoying the game. I think the team is coming together. So, you feel it. You feel it.”

George’s dominance was punctuated by a nasty tomahawk over Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart on Sunday. The dunk was reminiscent of his jam on Chris “Birdman” Anderson back in the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals when George was leading the Indiana Pacers. It’s exciting to see that George still has that bounce in him, and that the bone edema in his right foot no longer appears to be hindering his play.

This marks the eighth time George has won Player of the Week throughout his career. He’s also won player of the month four times, dating back to his Pacers days. If George can continue his current level of dominance and efficiency throughout April, he might just snag the monthly honor (though his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, and many other Western Conference MVP candidates might have something to say about that).

