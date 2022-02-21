VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets NBA Legends at NBA 75th Anniversary

Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard met with Kareem, Jerry West, Allen Iverson, and more.

Kawhi Leonard was officially inducted to the NBA's 75 greatest players list, and with that came the opportunity to meet with a plethora of NBA legends.

Kawhi began the day meeting up with Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more. As Leonard met up with them, he gave a brief injury update: "ya, I feel a lot better. I’m tryna get back out there, man."

Throughout other parts of the day, Kawhi acted as a photographer for other legends; he took a photo for Isiah Thomas, Oscar Robertson, and John Stockton.

Kawhi capped off the day with an LA reunion, meeting up with both Carmelo Anthony and Jerry West.

The most memorable part of the day though came from when Kawhi Leonard provided his quintessential meme material. As everyone was posing with a giant smile and their hands up in the air, Kawhi made a classic Kawhi face - refusing to smile.

As a whole, the night was a great night of celebration. Current players were able to meet their heroes, and legends were able to reunite with old friends. Kawhi's favorite player growing up was Allen Iverson, and the two of them shared a moment together as well. The night capped off with a rare appearance from the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan. Other than the dunk contest, All-Star weekend was an absolute success.

