Kawhi Leonard Named to First Team All-NBA; Paul George Named to Third Team

The LA Clippers are now the only team in the league with two current All-NBA players.

Though regular season awards are probably the least of their concerns given that they are currently locked in a heated playoff battle with the Utah Jazz, Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can take some solace in the fact that they both made the 2020-21 All-NBA teams.

Leonard was selected to the first team (the fifth selection of his career), alongside MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. During the regular season, he put up averages of 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He was also a stud on the other side of the ball, as it was announced recently that he also made the All-Defensive second team.

George was selected to the third team (the sixth selection of his career), alongside Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert and Jimmy Butler, and behind second-teamers Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and LeBron James. George also had a stellar regular season statistically, averaging 23.3 points 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The two All-Stars led their team to a 47-25 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are now the only team with two current All-NBA players on their roster. Injuries to various stars obviously played a role in how the teams shaped out—Kevin Durant, James Harden and Anthony Davis are just a few of the notable names left off the teams, likely due to a lack of games played.

The two stars will no doubt be pleased, but a championship remains their ultimate goal. Game 5 of their second-round series against the Jazz tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

