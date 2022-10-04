Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

The LA Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Kawhi Leonard's return
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.

Leonard was asked after the game how it felt to be back on the court, and said, "Just being able to put all that hard work that I did through the whatever, 14, 16 months. To put it to test against NBA talent, it was good. Just being out there with the guys, talking, I missed it."

While Kawhi admitted that it will be a process while he ramps up his game, the star forward was noticeably happy to be back on the court after such an extended absence. The Clippers will now head back home to Los Angeles, and the team will play two more pre-season games before their season opener on October 20th.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leonard will likely make at least one more pre-season appearance for the Clippers, as these games are a great opportunity to get low-pressure reps against NBA talent. It has been a long road back for Leonard, but he is now officially back, which is great news for the Clippers and their fans.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

USATSI_19123393_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Being Called Dr. J's Favorite Player

By Farbod Esnaashari
17856723
News

Clippers Players Reveal How Kawhi Leonard Looks in Practice

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17768827
News

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123463_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Knows Clippers' Championship Window is Closing

By Farbod Esnaashari
AP22269725399745
News

Injury Report: John Wall Expected to Make Clippers Debut vs. Trail Blazers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_10662884_168390270_lowres
News

How Bradley Beal Helped John Wall During His Darkest Moment

By Farbod Esnaashari
1239847343.0
News

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Reveals Extra Motivation Against Toronto Raptors

By Farbod Esnaashari