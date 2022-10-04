Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut

Former All-Star point guard John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening, and looked sharp in limited minutes. Having missed all of last season, Wall took the floor with a teammate who was also making his first appearance in quite some time. After missing over a year with an ACL tear, Kawhi Leonard also made his return to the floor on Monday, and shared his thoughts on John Wall after the game.

"John is super excited to be on the floor, I'm happy that he got a chance to play," Leonard said. "It's been a long road for him as well. He's only gonna make us better. He's been great at practice, good leader, you know he's not trying to hide in the corner. He's making his mark as an impact player for this team."

There was understandably some rust for both Leonard and Wall, but the two players each looked quick and decisive, which should be the primary takeaway. Both players understand there will be a ramp up process before they get back to where they once were, but this game was a good first step towards that goal.

The Clippers will now travel from Seattle back to Los Angeles where they will play two more pre-season games before getting ready for their opening night matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Articles:

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers