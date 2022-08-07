Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard's MVP Odds Revealed

Could LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard capture his first MVP award?
LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has never seemed too concerned with individual accolades, but the two-time Finals MVP has always been a winner. While his career has contained consistent winning both in the regular season and postseason, Kawhi has yet to take home a league MVP award.

In the most recent 2023 NBA MVP odds from SISportsbook, Kawhi was given the league's 12th-best odds (+3300) to win the award. While several players listed ahead of him are not necessarily better players, oddsmakers must factor in several different components.

Playing alongside a co-star in Paul George, Kawhi does not play in a system that requires him to carry the same offensive load that other superstars carry. This is not to say Kawhi is incapable of such responsibility, but rather the Clippers do not cater their offense to him in a way that overly inflates stats.

Another factor to consider when ranking Kawhi's MVP odds is his availability. Returning from ACL surgery, there will almost certainly be scheduled rest nights for Leonard. This has decreased his MVP chances in years prior, and may do so again next year.

Each of the aforementioned factors at play are likely why Kawhi did not crack the top-10 in MVP odds; however, as previously noted, the two-time Finals MVP would rather win another title than chase his first regular season MVP.

