Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP

Had it not been for an injury that caused him to miss extensive time, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would likely be atop the league's MVP ladder. While he likely will no longer be in the discussion for the award, he isn't concerned about it. When asked after Friday's win if he feels any frustration over missing out on that recognition due to injury, Durant said, "No, it's not frustrating. I've experienced what it's like to win an MVP. That doesn't validate me as a player, I know what I can do."

When asked who he would choose for this year's MVP award, Durant said, "I would go between Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant. Those are my top-three, I would probably go Joel. Could throw Jokic in there but I'd go Joel." Durant and Embiid have had a competitive rivalry all season long, but as Durant has emphasized, their rivalry stems from a mutual respect and competitiveness.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets could very well face off at some point in the playoffs, and perhaps as early as the first round. Should that happen, the story lines would be incredible. Embiid vs. Durant, Harden vs. Irving, and Ben Simmons vs. his former organization, should he get healthy, looks to be an incredible. For now, Durant respects what Embiid is doing, and has him as the MVP favorite.

