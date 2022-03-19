Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP

Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and Ja Morant atop his MVP ladder

Adam Hunger | Credit: AP

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and Ja Morant atop his MVP ladder

Had it not been for an injury that caused him to miss extensive time, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would likely be atop the league's MVP ladder. While he likely will no longer be in the discussion for the award, he isn't concerned about it. When asked after Friday's win if he feels any frustration over missing out on that recognition due to injury, Durant said, "No, it's not frustrating. I've experienced what it's like to win an MVP. That doesn't validate me as a player, I know what I can do."

When asked who he would choose for this year's MVP award, Durant said, "I would go between Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant. Those are my top-three, I would probably go Joel. Could throw Jokic in there but I'd go Joel." Durant and Embiid have had a competitive rivalry all season long, but as Durant has emphasized, their rivalry stems from a mutual respect and competitiveness.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets could very well face off at some point in the playoffs, and perhaps as early as the first round. Should that happen, the story lines would be incredible. Embiid vs. Durant, Harden vs. Irving, and Ben Simmons vs. his former organization, should he get healthy, looks to be an incredible. For now, Durant respects what Embiid is doing, and has him as the MVP favorite.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Explosion

Kevin Durant Reacts to Spencer Dinwiddie's Game Winner

Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving's 60-Point Game

towns121721
News

Karl Anthony-Towns Blasts Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Over Hypocrisy

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
USATSI_17490839_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Finally Opens Up About Jokic Injuring Brother Markieff

By Farbod Esnaashari7 hours ago
mitchell-scores-45-points-as-jazz-game-1-clippers
News

Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic Out vs. Clippers

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
Lakers_Timberwolves_Basketball__1_
News

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17877436_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Blasts Official for Ending of Raptors vs Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
USATSI_11559771_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking Raptors' Players

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17210320_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Compares Scottie Barnes to Draymond Green

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
FOA6OY2XoAMUvJJ-1-788x443
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022