Kevin Durant Reacts to Spencer Dinwiddie's Game Winner

The Brooklyn Nets lost an absolute heartbreaker on Wednesday night, losing on a buzzer beating three-pointer by former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nets forced the ball out of Luka Doncic's hands, and forced someone else to beat them. Spencer Dinwiddie did, and Kevin Durant shared his thoughts after the game.

"We got the ball out of Luka’s hands. A hard, hard contest, awkward shot, and it happened to go in," Durant said. "It’s deflating for sure. I wish we won that game. A game winning shot like that, no one is feeling good after that." It's not just the way Brooklyn lost this game that hurts, but with the season winding down, they need every win they can get in order to escape the play-in tournament. Losing a winnable game like this certainly complicates their pursuit of the Eastern Conference's 6-seed.

Even if the play-in becomes a reality for the Nets, they should feel confident in their chances; however, Kyrie Irving's availability would certainly impact that. Kyrie is currently ineligible to play at home, and is also ineligible to play in Toronto. If the season were to end today, the Brooklyn Nets would be playing in Toronto against the Raptors for that first play-in game. Should they lose that game, they would then head back to Brooklyn with their season on the line. Kyrie Irving, as things currently stand, would be ineligible for both contests.

There is still time for the Nets to climb out of the play-in situation; however, this loss makes that path much more difficult.

Related Articles

LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Explosion

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

Kevin Durant Releases Statement on NYC, Kyrie Irving Situation